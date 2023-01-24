Teen boy and girl arrested after stealing Kia, ramming police squad, and leading police on chase

Moline police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl Tuesday after they allegedly stole Kia Sportage and then rammed a Moline squad car while fleeing police through Moline and Rock Island before they were captured.

According to a news release issued by Moline Police, just after 4 p.m. officers responded to a call from a citizen in the 700 block of 51st Street that their Kia Sportage had been stolen.

While in route to the address, an officer spotted the vehicle that had been stolen.

The Kia rammed the Moline squad and fled.

The officer pursued the vehicle which was driven through Moline into Rock Island, and then back into Moline, then and back into Rock Island and finally back to Moline where it was stopped in an alley near McCandless Park which is located at 1st Street and 7th Avenue.

Both the occupants fled on foot.

One of them was captured immediately. The other was captured after being tracked by police dogs from East Moline and Rock Island.

Police said the boy is from Rock Island while the girl is from Moline. They were referred to juvenile court services.