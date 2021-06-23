Teen faces first-degree robbery charge for allegedly threatening victim with gun

A Davenport teen has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a person and threatening him with a handgun in order to steal the man’s vehicle.

DeShawn Lamont Davis, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. Davis committed the crime in April when he was still 17.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Brody, on 2:04 a.m. on April 17, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Elmwood Avenue to investigate a report or an armed robbery.

Davis is alleged to have assaulted the victim and threatened the victim with the display of a firearm. During the assault, Davis allegedly took the victim’s car keys and the left in the victim’s vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued in April and Davis was arrested on the charge Wednesday.

During his first appearance in Scott County District Court, Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton released Davis from the Scott County Jail without bond. He is to be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections until his trial or plea.

A preliminary hearing in the case was waived. Davis will be arraigned on the charge July 22 in Scott County District Court.

