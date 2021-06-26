Teen faces first-degree robbery charge for allegedly threatening victim with gun

Teen faces first-degree robbery charge
A Davenport teen has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a person and threatening him with a handgun in order to steal the man’s vehicle.
DeShawn Lamont Davis, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70%, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted. Davis committed the crime in April when he was still 17.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Brody, on 2:04 a.m. on April 17, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Elmwood Avenue to investigate a report or an armed robbery.
Davis is alleged to have assaulted the victim and threatened the victim with the display of a firearm. During the assault, Davis allegedly took the victim’s car keys and the left in the victim’s vehicle.
An arrest warrant was issued in April and Davis was arrested on the charge Wednesday.
During his first appearance in Scott County District Court, Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton released Davis from the Scott County Jail without bond. He is to be supervised by the Iowa Department of Corrections until his trial or plea.
A preliminary hearing in the case was waived. Davis will be arraigned on the charge July 22 in Scott County District Court.
Man faces sex exploitation charge
A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after detectives reportedly found explicit images of a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old on his cell phone.
David Michael Woods, 48, was already facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021.
He was arrested in February by detectives from the Davenport Police Department Special Victims Unit and was released after posting a $50,000 cash-only bond. After further investigation, detectives arrested Woods again Tuesday and charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a press release from the police department.
Woods pleaded not guilty in March to the third-degree sexual abuse charges. Third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor are both class C felonies that carry a prison sentence of 10 years.
Woods is currently being held in the Scott County jail with no bond listed. His next court date for the third-degree sexual assault charges is scheduled for June 25. No court dates were available for the new charges.
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in Iowa in 2018.
The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that 34-year-old Zackery Bassett, originally from Elwood, Kansas, must serve at least 35 years of the sentence that was handed down Monday.
A jury in February convicted Bassett of second-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Andrea Solokowski. She was killed in September 2018 in Webster City, Iowa.
Prosecutors said Bassett had abused and stalked Solokowski, of Sioux City, Iowa, for more than a year before her death. An autopsy found injuries consistent with asphyxiation but Solokowski’s cause of death was listed as undetermined.
Defense attorney Michelle Wolf, in a statement, said she believes Bassett is not guilty and that the jury “got it wrong in this case.”