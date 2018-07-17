Two teen girls accused of committing a carjacking Monday night in Moline turned themselves in to authorities Tuesday just a few hours after their photo appeared on social media, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said.
A 16-year-old Silvis resident turned herself in to the Silvis Police Department while a 17-year-old Moline resident turned herself in to the Moline Police Department.
Both girls are being held in the Mary Davis Detention Center in Galesburg, Illinois. Each is charged with one count of aggravate vehicular hijacking, Griffin said.
Their names are not being released as they are being adjudicated in juvenile court. If the charges are raised to adult level authorities will then release the names of the girls.
Griffin said that at 9:43 p.m. Monday, Moline police responded to the 2700 block of Avenue of the Cities regarding an aggravated carjacking.
A 71-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of her daughter’s blue 2011 Kia when she was approached by two females who implied they had a firearm and threatened to harm the woman.
The two girls got into the vehicle and fled the area in the Kia with the victim still inside. The woman was able to escape the car in the area of Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf.
The car has not yet been recovered, Griffin said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140, or leave an anonymous message or tip at Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.