Teen hospitalized after shooting in Rock Island

One teenager was wounded by gunfire late Sunday in a Rock Island home and another injured.

The shooting happened at 11:37 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A 16-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds when an unknown person shot into a residence.

The boy was still in the hospital Monday afternoon. His specific condition was not provided.

Another 16-year-old boy was treated at the scene for an abrasion he suffered during the attack, then released. His wound was not from a bullet.

This is the third shooting in that area this month. In the early morning of April 9 and at about noon on April 5, the same house in the 400 block of 6th Street was shot, though no one was reported injured.

Further details were not provided Monday.

The police ask anyone with information to call 309-732-2677 or the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers, 309-762-9500.

