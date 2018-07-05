The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the teen who died Tuesday in a utility vehicle crash in rural Princeton.
The victim is Jacob Milo Fenn, 14, of Eldridge.
Sheriff’s investigators said that he was one of four people riding on a utility task vehicle on private property when it crashed about 2:50 p.m.
The three other occupants of the vehicle were evaluated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.