Teen injured Friday when his vehicle struck by stolen car in Davenport

A crash involving a stolen vehicle severely injured a 17-year-old boy Friday evening in Davenport.

Davenport police officers were called about 5:11 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle crash involving an injury at Gaines and Locust streets, according to a news release issued late Friday by the Davenport Police Department. Initial evidence indicates the teen was driving a Honda Civic south on Gaines Street and tried to turn left onto Locust when he was hit by a stolen Kia Sorento westbound on Locust. After the crash, the people in the Sorento ran away.

The boy's injuries were considered life-threatening, and he was initially sent to an area hospital, the release states. He has since been sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Further details of his condition were not provided in the release.

The crash investigation is ongoing, the release states.

More details were not immediately available Saturday.