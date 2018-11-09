A man accused of participating in a January attack on a juvenile that left the victim unconscious has pleaded guilty.
The victim, who was 16 at the time, was struck at least once on Jan. 23 in Moline's Riverside Park, according to Rock Island County court records filed when the case was opened. The victim suffered a laceration and was knocked out. The court records did not indicate how many assailants were involved, how many times the victim was struck or whether any implements were used in the attack.
Dante X. Brinker, 18, of Moline, pleaded guilty on Friday to a misdemeanor count of battery in relation to the case, according to court records. He was sentenced in the same hearing to 24 months probation after waiving a presentence investigation.
The presentence investigation is performed to gather information on a person convicted in a criminal case. The presiding judge uses the results of the investigation as a guide during sentencing.
The plea was part of a deal with prosecutors, records state. Brinker was initially charged with three counts of aggravated battery, but in exchange for his plea, one was reduced to the battery charge and the other two were dismissed.
A second man, Wolfgang Barnhart, 19, Moline, was also charged with three counts of aggravated battery in relation to the attack, records state. The case against him was still pending Friday.
His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 29, records state. He was free on $30,000 bail.