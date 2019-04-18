Davenport police are investigating a shooting that occurred in an alley off of Fillmore Street just south of 17th Street. Police said the call of the shooting came in a 9:08 p.m. Police said the victim called police to report being shot. The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. His condition was not available late Thursday.
DAVENPORT — Davenport police are investigating a shooting in which a teen was severely wounded that occurred in an alley in the 1500 block of Fillmore Street.
Police said the call of the shooting came in at 9:08 p.m. and that it was the victim reported being shot.
A 16-year-old boy suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. His condition was not available late Thursday.
Police recovered at least one shell casing from the alley.
Officers are canvassing the area to find witnesses or anyone who heard anything.
Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call Davenport police at 563-326- 6125, or make an anonymous tips on the city's mobile apps, "CityConnect Davenport, IA," or "CrimeReports by Motorola."