Teen shot in Rock Island Thursday morning, transported to Peoria
Rock Island police responded to a call of gunfire approximately 2:38 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

Responding officers found a man who has been shot. The victim, 19, was transported to Unity Point-Trinity Hospital and then flown to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria with life threatening injuries.

His identity is not being released at this time and the incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon. The police department asks anyone with information to call the police department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or by using the P3 Tips app.

