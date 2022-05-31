Teen will be tried as an adult for 2021 shooting in Davenport

An 18-year-old Davenport man will be tried for attempted murder as an adult in Scott County after an attempt to have his case shifted to juvenile court failed.

Anthanious Dean Kelly was 17 when he allegedly chased and shot a person at about New Year's Eve, at the Sun Mart, 2920 W. Locust St., according to Scott County court records. The victim was shot in the arm, and the bullet broke a bone.

Kelly was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.

On April 14, about six weeks before Kelly turned 18, Micah Johnson, an assistant public defender for Scott County, filed a motion asking that his client be tried in juvenile court.

In that filing, Johnson said the nature of the charges filed against Kelly precluded him from being tried as a juvenile unless the court deemed it appropriate.

Patrick A. McElyea, a district court judge, denied the motion on May 18, according to court records.

Kelly was arrested in relation to the shooting on March 4, court records state. It was unclear from the court records where he was held while he was a juvenile.

Kelly turned 18 on Monday and was booked into the Scott County Jail at midnight on Monday, according to the jail website. He was still in custody Tuesday, held on a $40,000, cash-only bond.

His next court date is scheduled for June 10, court records state.

Court records state that the attack was recorded by security cameras in the area, and Davenport police officers found three 9mm shell casings in the Sun Mart’s parking lot.

Kelly has a juvenile felony record that prohibits his possession of a firearm, according to court records.

