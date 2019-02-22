A 16-year-old Bettendorf boy was charged this week in connection with a robbery in the parking lot of Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 3311 Central Ave.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday; school was not in session because of Presidents Day. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said the robbery had "nothing to do with the school itself."
The alleged victim said the boy, whose name has not been released, struck him in the face and head and punched him in the stomach while stealing $120 cash from the center console of his vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
Kimball said the alleged victim was of “similar age” and the two knew each other.
The boy was located and arrested 18 minutes after the alleged robbery and was in possession of $117, according to the affidavit.
He admitted to stealing the money and using $3 to buy gasoline but denied assaulting the alleged victim.
During the investigation, officers located 1.71 grams of marijuana in the boy’s backpack, according to the affidavit.
The boy was charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.
Kimball said the boy was turned over to his mother.