Teenager hit during weekend shooting in Davenport

A 14-year-old was caught in the crossfires of a Davenport shooting Saturday.

Shots were being fired between two cars around 5 p.m. Saturday at East Locust and Iowa streets. The teenager, Zach Smith, was in a nearby vehicle that was not involved.

Police said a stray bullet struck Smith, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was injured in the shooting and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith is a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf. Jason Crossen, a pastor at the school, said the school has rallied behind Smith and his family.

"We were shocked and dismayed that such violence could be so close to home, and with one of our own who we know, love and support," Crossen said. "We're thrilled that he's okay."

The school has already coordinated families to help bring food and run errands for Smith's family while they are focused on helping him recuperate, Crossen said.