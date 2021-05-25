Teenager hit during weekend shooting in Davenport

A 14-year-old was caught in the crossfires of a Davenport shooting Saturday.
Shots were being fired between two cars around 5 p.m. Saturday at East Locust and Iowa streets. The teenager, Zach Smith, was in a nearby vehicle that was not involved.
Police said a stray bullet struck Smith, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. One other person was injured in the shooting and was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith is a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf. Jason Crossen, a pastor at the school, said the school has rallied behind Smith and his family.
"We were shocked and dismayed that such violence could be so close to home, and with one of our own who we know, love and support," Crossen said. "We're thrilled that he's okay."
The school has already coordinated families to help bring food and run errands for Smith's family while they are focused on helping him recuperate, Crossen said.
"He's a brave boy. Such a tragic incident, such a trauma, he's really dealing with it, on the outside, with great bravery and courage. And it helps of course when you have a community," Crossen said. "You have your own family support, but when you have a faith community and a school community that rallies to your need and is there, of course we want to be that, and we want to be of assistance as much as we can."
Crossen said Smith was shot through the side of his cheek. Students and community members gathered to greet Smith and to pray the rosary for him as he was leaving the hospital this weekend.
Smith has been attending school over Zoom, and Crossen said he's hoping Smith will be able to come in person to the eighth grade graduation Wednesday.
"Hopefully, from this, we can learn how to continue to be agents of non-violence and to help our community be more aware of how these things affect people and affect their lives. Random acts of violence are never really random. They really affect individuals and their families, and have some dramatic results," Crossen said.
The shooting Saturday was one of five shootings within a 12-hour period over the weekend.