Teenager killed by train in Galesburg
A fifteen-year-old girl died Wednesday after being hit by a train in Galesburg, Ill.

Police responded to the railroad crossing in the 400 block of N. Whitesboro Street at 6:37 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg police department. 

The girl, who was later identified as Katie J. Ackerson, was found dead in a nearby drainage ditch. 

The preliminary investigation indicates Ackerson walked around the lowered railroad gates after a train had passed, the release said. She was hit by a second train as she walked onto the second set of tracks.

Immediate family was on scene and were notified of the death.

"We are all saddened by this horrific tragedy," Galesburg Police Chief Russel Idle said in the release. "There are no words that can express the sympathy of this community to the parents and family of this young person who was taken from us way too soon."

