Teens arrested in vehicle shooting Sunday in East Moline

At least three people were taken into custody Sunday evening following a reported shooting in East Moline involving two vehicles. Police stopped a black Toyota Tacoma truck and silver Toyota Corolla at the intersection of First Avenue and Second Street in front of Porkies Restaurant in Silvis.
Tom Barton
A vehicle shooting Sunday in East Moline led to the arrest of two teenage boys for felony gun crimes.
East Moline police were called at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday to Gas N Dash Mart at 809 19th St. in East Moline for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported.
Officers later determined the shooting occurred in the 900 block of 21st Street, where they recovered shell casings, according to a police news release.
Witnesses told police three vehicles involved — a white car, a black truck and a silver car with no back window — and that they saw an individual point a handgun at the white car, according to the release.
A short time later, police stopped a silver Toyota Corolla with no back window in the 100 block of 2nd Street next to Porkies Restaurant in Silvis. Three teens boys were inside the car, one of whom was found with a loaded handgun during a search, according to police.
The three teens were taken into custody. One was released to his parents. The other two were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, and were being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Center, according to police.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office and Hampton Police Department assisted in the traffic stop of the vehicle.
Police respond to reported shooting in East Moline
