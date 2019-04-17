Two teenage boys were arrested Wednesday morning on stolen vehicle charges.
Just after 5 a.m., Davenport police responded to the area of Locust and Fairmount streets in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Officers worked with the owner and tracked the vehicle to the 2400 block of Myrtle Street where they located the vehicle and saw two people fleeing on foot.
The two teens, 16 and 17, respectively, were arrested after a short foot pursuit.
The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts. The 17-year-old is charged with first-degree theft, interference with officials acts and two counts of assault on a peace officer.
Both were turned over to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Davenport police said in a media release Wednesday that they have responded to several reports of stolen vehicles in the past few days. Investigators are following up with these incidents to determine if any are connected.
Police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”