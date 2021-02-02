Tentative jury trial set for man accused of attempted murder in Rock Island shooting

A tentative trial date was set during a Tuesday court hearing for a man accused of attempted murder in a Rock Island shooting.
Devin J. Johnson, 39, Rock Island, pleaded not guilty and asked for a jury trial after waiving his preliminary hearing on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Johnson's next court appearance is scheduled for March 5, followed by a jury trial tentatively scheduled for the week of March 22. Early trial dates are frequently postponed.
According to court documents, Johnson allegedly used a handgun to shoot Kelvin L. Bell, 40, Rock Island, in the head, on Jan. 24. Bell was found in a vehicle near the 900 block of 42nd Avenue after police were called for a report of a gunshot victim. Bell was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity Hospital before being transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Information was not available on Bell's condition Tuesday morning.
Johnson remains in custody. He is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bail.