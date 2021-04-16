Tentative trial date set for accused Colona murderer

CAMBRIDGE — Steven L. Scott of Colona, charged in the 2019 murder of his live-in partner, 51-year-old Marcie Snyder, appeared Friday in Henry County Circuit Court for a pre-trial hearing and had a trial date proposed.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty said the state had been engaged in negotiations but was ready to go to trial. She proposed holding the trial the weeks of June 7 and June 14.

Before then, Scott, 58, has requested a 402 conference in which the judge may make a recommendation as to what the appropriate sentence would be. In such a conference, Judge Gregory Chickris said the judge hears facts of the case from the prosecution and circumstances that led to the arrest from the defense attorney as well as the defendant's prior criminal history, driving record, alcohol or drug problems, work history and other things that may bear on a sentence.

In addition to a 402 conference, a final pre-trial conference will be set. No dates were set Friday.

Later Friday afternoon, Runty said court administration had just notified her that the Scott case had been referred to Judge Pete Church as Chickris is retiring, and "everything going forward" would be with Church.

