 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Quad-City Times is partnering with DuTrac Community Credit Union who is sponsoring 1,875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert featured top story

Tentative trial date set for East Moline firefighter facing child porn charges in Scott County

  • 0

A trial date has been tentatively set in the Scott County child pornography case of East Moline firefighter Kyle Daniel DuPrey.

DuPrey’s attorney, Leon Spies, filed a written arraignment Thursday in Scott County District Court. DuPrey waived his right to a speedy trial, which is 90 days in Iowa

Scott County District Judge Mark Cleve tentatively scheduled March 6 as the trial date. A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Kyle Duprey

Kyle Duprey

Scott County Sheriff’s deputies arrested DuPrey Nov. 21 on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Ethan Roling, at 2:59 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, DuPrey disseminated a video depicting an underage female engaged in a sexual act.

People are also reading…

At 10:53 a.m. and at 1:54 p.m. on May 4 of this year, DuPrey disseminated two videos showing underage females engaged in sexual acts.

The videos were sent through Kik Messenger.

A cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation.  

DuPrey has been placed on administrative leave.

In a news release issued a day after DuPrey’s arrest, East Moline Fire Chief Rob DeFrance and East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said an internal investigation also would be conducted at the appropriate time.

DeFrance and Ramsey also said they have full confidence in the criminal justice system, and DuPrey will be afforded his right to a fair trial. If the allegations against him are proven true, they said, "he will face the consequences."

DuPrey is free on bond. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky returns from Washington, US annouces new $1.85 billion military aid package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News