A tentative trial date has been scheduled for a 19-year-old woman accused of bilking more than $37,000 from donors over a fake cancer diagnosis.

Madison Russo, formerly of Bettendorf, is charged with one count of first-degree theft. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Russo had been scheduled to appear in Scott County District Court on Thursday for arraignment on the charge. However, her attorney, Andrea Jaeger, filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Wednesday. Russo also waived her right to a speedy trial.

Scott County District Court Judge Stuart Werling on Wednesday scheduled a tentative trial date of May 15. A pretrial conference is scheduled to be held May 5 during which the trial date may be changed.

According to Russo’s GoFundMe page, she learned she had pancreatic cancer on Feb. 10, 2022.

While reading through Russo’s posts on social media and her GoFundMe page, people and medical professionals began questioning her diagnosis and noticing inaccuracies in the photos she posted of herself and contacted authorities.

Eldridge Police checked medical records from Genesis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital where she is a patient, but has never been treated for any cancers or tumors, according to a search warrant filed by Eldridge Police Officer Garrett Jahns.

As of Jan. 19, Russo’s GoFundMe page had raised $37,303, according to Jahns' search warrant. According to the GoFundMe page, “Maddie’s Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer” has raised $37,228 from 438 donations.

Russo’s GoFundMe page has been taken down. GoFundMe has refunded the money to donors, per the organization’s policy.

Russo was arrested Jan. 23. She remains free on bond.