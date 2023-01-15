Tentative trial date set for woman accused of lying on ATF form to buy guns

A trial date has been tentatively scheduled for a Davenport woman accused of providing false information while acquiring a firearm.

During a hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, District Court Judge Jeffrey Bert tentatively scheduled a trial for Tori Lynn Crane for Feb. 27. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 17, at which time the trial date could be changed if necessary.

Crane has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Crane, 25, was arrested Nov. 30 by Davenport police. She is charged with one count of false information in acquiring a weapon, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Police allege that Crane provided a false address and lied about her use of illicit drugs when completing ATF Form 4473, which is required for all firearms purchases.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Nate Thomas, at noon on July 1, Davenport police attempted to take into custody a person who was wanted in connection with a weapons and narcotics investigation. Crane was with the wanted person at the time of the arrest.

Officers traced the purchase of a firearm seized in the investigation to Crane.

According to the affidavit, on June 2, Crane purchased a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol from B&B Shooting Supplies in Bettendorf.

According to the affidavit, Crane provided a false address on ATF Form 4473. Crane had been legally evicted on Jan. 27, 2020, from the address she provided on the form.

ATF Form 4473 also asks a person, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance? Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”

According to Thomas’ arrest affidavit, Crane lied about using narcotics. Officers served a search warrant on Crane’s cell phone, which showed she used illicit drugs before and after she purchased the firearm.

Crane is free on bond while awaiting trial.