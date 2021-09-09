Tenth person arrested in connection with Scott County sex offender compliance sweep

A 10th person has been arrested for allegedly violating Iowa’s sex offender registration statute after an investigation that began when members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force held compliance checks of the county’s registered sex offenders from Aug. 29 through Sept. 3.
The compliance checks occur annually to ensure proper employment, address and vehicle registration information by sex offenders who are required to register.
Donald James Patterson Jr., 38, of Davenport, is charged with sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Strom, on Aug. 29 at 12:50 p.m. members of the Scott County Sex Offender Task Force did a compliance check on Patterson at the home where he was living with his wife.
Patterson told deputies that he was married in April and that he had updated his information. However, Patterson had not registered his wife’s children as living in the residence, as well as other residents living in the house.
He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Scott County Jail.
Patterson has two previous convictions for failing to register, one in January of 2009 and the other in December of 2009.
Patterson made his first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court. His bond is set at $5,000 cash-only. A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for Sept. 17 in Scott County District Court.
Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Wall reported there are 510 registered sex offenders in Scott County. The compliance checks covered 370 of the county’s registered sex offenders. Wall reported that 93% of those checked were in compliance with state law and local ordinances.
Nine sex offenders not in compliance were arrested during the week the compliance checks were held. Wall said other investigations in relation to the compliance checks were continuing.