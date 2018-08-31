WATERLOO, Iowa — Mary Ann Allen Watson first met Jennifer Lewis on Sept. 17, 1990, when the 9-year-old had come over on her bike and asked if her two daughters could come play at her house.
Watson, now of Peoria, lived on 6th Avenue in Rock Island at the time. Lewis lived a block away on 7th Avenue.
She said that she allowed the girls to play in front of her house. At some point, Watson said she saw Lewis talking to someone in a “reddish or maroon-colored” car. She could not see who the girl was talking to, Watson said.
“The way she was talking, like she knew this person,” Watson testified Friday in a Black Hawk County courtroom.
Several hours later, Lewis' burning body was found in a grassy field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. She had been manually strangled and sexually abused before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Prosecutors say the person inside the vehicle — a small, four-door Peugeot — that Lewis talked to that day is Stanley Liggins, who is charged in her death.
Watson is one of seven witnesses to testify Friday on the second day of testimony in first-degree murder trial of Liggins, 56.
He was tried and convicted twice in Lewis’ death; both convictions were overturned.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, moved Liggins’ third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity.
Prosecutors say Liggins was an acquaintance of Lewis’ mother, Sheri, and stepfather, Joseph “Ace” Glenn.
Fred Gonzales of Bettendorf testified Friday that he was friends with Joseph Glenn and that Glenn let him work on car at his home.
Gonzales said he had gone to the Glenn home around noon on Sept. 17, 1990, and worked on a red Chevy Impala. The Glenns were not home at the time, he testified.
Gonzales said Liggins, who was driving a maroon “foreign car,” pulled into the driveway of the Glenn home around 3:30 p.m., got out and walked around the back.
“I said ‘hi,’ I don’t know if he heard me or not,” Gonzales testified. “He didn’t say nothing; he turned around and walked away.”
Liggins then got back into his car and left.
Gonzales said Glenn, his wife and Jennifer came back to the house later that day. Gonzales said he asked Jennifer to go down to the basement to get water for the radiator of the Impala.
He described Jennifer as a “very sweet little girl.”
Diane Pemberton, an unavailable witness whose prior trial testimony was read into the record, also lived on 6th Avenue and saw Lewis talking to someone who was inside a car. She identified that person as Liggins, according to prior testimony.
Another witness, Ed Zapien, 48, of Davenport, testified that he had gone to the Glenn house around 5:30 p.m. He said that Liggins, who he knew of but did not know personally, also was at the house.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said in his opening statement Thursday that Liggins had given Lewis a dollar to buy gum and that she was given permission by her mother to go to a Rock Island liquor store to buy it around 6:45 p.m.
Liggins was developed as suspect early in the investigation. Don Huss, a former detective and evidence technician with the Davenport Police Department, testified Friday that police began surveillance of the Peugeot the night of Sept. 18, 1990.
The following morning, Huss followed the car as it left the Hillside Inn in Rock Island, where Liggins was living. The vehicle drove toward and slowed in front of the Glenn house before going back to Hillside Inn, Huss testified.
Huss said police later seized the car as part of the investigation.
Testimony continues Tuesday.