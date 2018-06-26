Justin Ridgway thought he had blown a tire on the garbage truck he was driving Sept. 25 in rural Scott County when he heard a “popping” sound.
He stopped, put on the brake of the truck and sat for a second. Then, Ridgway said, he looked to his left and saw a red pickup truck moving backward and rolling into a ditch. He was surprised, he said, when he realized he had been rear ended.
“My heart started racing a little bit, you know,” he testified Tuesday in Scott County District Court. “It’s the last thing I expected.”
The driver of the pickup truck, Logan J. Shoemaker, ran up to his door within a matter of seconds, told him to get out of the truck and then drove away as police officers followed.
Moments later, the garbage truck smashed into the squad car of Buffalo Police Chief Terry “TJ” Behning, which left him with serious injuries that prosecutors say nearly took his life.
Ridgway was one of 15 witnesses called to the stand on the first full day of testimony in Shoemaker’s trial.
The 21-year-old is charged with attempted murder, serious injury by vehicle, eluding or attempting to elude while participating in a felony, willful injury resulting in serious injury and first-degree robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Kimberly Shepherd told jurors in her opening statement that Shoemaker was on a path of “total destruction” in September 2017.
“He’s not going to be stopped,” she said. “He was not going to be stopped by anybody or for anything.”
On Sept. 25, Davenport police were looking for Shoemaker and a red Dodge Ram pickup truck he was driving. The truck has been reported stolen on Sept. 19.
Several witnesses testified Tuesday that Shoemaker the day before had threatened a woman and rammed several vehicles with the pickup truck and a second truck.
Although police attempted to pull him over several times between Sept. 24 and 25, department policy prohibits officers from pursuing vehicles unless they have information that a forcible felony or gun crime is involved.
Davenport Police Sgt. Jason Willey testified Tuesday that police were given permission to pursue the pickup truck after receiving information that Shoemaker was involved in an incident involving a gun the day before.
At 11:38 a.m. Sept. 25, an officer again spotted the pickup truck and attempted to pull it over. Shoemaker refused to pull over and fled at a high rate of speed.
Willey said he joined the pursuit around River Drive and Fairmount Street and continued onto U.S. 61 before turning north on Scott County Road Y48. He then proceeded west on Scott County Road Y40, he testified.
Ridgway, who works for Republic Services, testified Tuesday that he made pickups in Walcott, Davenport and in the West Lake Park neighborhood and had collected about three tons of recycling material in the back of the truck that day.
He was driving on a gravel road and had slowed down to make a right-hand turn on 90th Street when he heard a popping sound.
Ridgway said that after he stopped the truck, he saw Shoemaker come up to the driver’s side door, open it up, and ran around to the passenger side when he noticed Ridgway sitting over there.
He told him to “get out,” Ridgway testified.
He said he first thought that someone inside the red truck, which was “pretty smashed,” was hurt and that Shoemaker needed help.
Ridgway said he opened the door of the truck and Shoemaker tried to yank him out and jump inside.
“Obviously, the situation escalated really quickly,” he said.
Shoemaker threatened to shoot him, though Ridgway said he never saw a gun. Still, he wasn’t going to take any chances, he said.
“I was scared,” Ridgway said. “I really wasn’t trying to find out (if he had a gun) so I just grabbed my bag and backed out of the truck.”
Shoemaker then jumped in and took off, Ridgway said.
Officers including Willey, continued to pursue Shoemaker in the garbage truck through Blue Grass and out toward Buffalo.
Willey said he believed Shoemaker was in total control of the garbage truck, noting that he was able to maneuver it to avoid stop sticks in the road and around a vehicle on the road.
Around 11:53 a.m., Behning was in a marked squad car parked in the northbound lane of Scott County Road Y40 at Iowa 22.
Willey said he noticed Behning’s squad car, saw him get out of the squad car and run toward the back in an attempt to deploy stop sticks before the garbage truck smashed into the squad car.
Shoemaker was taken into custody a short time later. Behning was airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City. Nine months later, he is still recovering from his injuries.
As he was being led to a squad car, Shoemaker was heard on dash camera video asking for medical treatment because his head was “kind of dizzy.”
“You think?” an officer tells him.
Shoemaker appeared surprised when he realized that he hit Behning.
“Did I hit him?” he is heard saying on the video, which was played for jurors.
As he sat in the back of the squad car, Shoemaker continued to get more upset and began to cry.
As he watched the video, Shoemaker started to cry and reached for a tissue.
His attorney, Derek Jones, told jurors that Shoemaker was “strung out” on methamphetamines that day and that he had been using the drug steadily.
Jones said that his client “did a lot of bad, horrible things” in September 2017 and that he is guilty of the charges of serious injury by motor vehicle, eluding and second-degree robbery.
However, he told jurors that Shoemaker is not guilty of attempted murder and willful injury because he was not trying to hit Behning nor was he trying to hurt him.
Testimony continues today. Behning is expected to testify.
On Thursday, Shoemaker pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, three counts of second-degree criminal mischief, stalking with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief for the incidents that occurred on Sept. 24.
He will be sentenced on Aug. 9.