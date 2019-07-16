The charges

Luke Andrews is being tried in adult court as a youthful offender on charges of attempted murder, a Class B felony; carrying weapons on school grounds, a Class D felony; and assault while using or displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

His trial began July 8 in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he will be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before he turns 18. The case will then be remanded back to adult court, where the judge can impose a sentence or dismiss the case, among other sentencing options.