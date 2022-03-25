The man accused of killing Breasia Terrell remains adamant about need for new attorney

His name is Henry Dinkins, recognizable throughout the Quad-Cities because he is accused of killing Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

The story of Breasia's disappearance and Dinkins' possible role in it stretches over two counties and the better part of two years. The latest chapter is a repeat of the chapter before it.

On March 11, 7th District Court Judge Henry Latham acknowledged a request from Dinkins for a new attorney — his second such request in the last two months. As he did during the hearing last month, Latham told Dinkins public defender Miguel Puentes will remain his attorney.

Latham also refused Dinkins' request to represent himself.

Dinkins was first arrested July 12, 2020, on sex-offender registry charges not related to Breasia's disappearance. After spending time in Scott County Jail, he was moved to the jail in Clinton County Aug. 31, 2020.

Human remains that turned out to be those of Breasia were found March 22, 2021, near a farm pound a couple of miles north of DeWitt. Breasia's identity was formally announced March 31, 2020, and Dinkins was charged with abduction and murder May 5, 2021.

Dinkins' trial is slated to start May 9, with a final pretrial hearing set for May 4. Before the Puentes successfully argued for a continuance on Jan. 20, Dinkins' trial was scheduled to start Feb. 14.

Puentes said he filed the motion to have Dinkins' trial delayed because “ … an assessment of our defense case indicates we are admittedly unprepared to proceed as currently scheduled; therefore, necessitating this filing.”

Breasia was missing for almost a year. She was last seen alive late Thursday, July 9, or in the early hours of Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, where she and her brother were visiting Dinkins.

