The man accused of killing Italia Kelly during a night of civil unrest will remain in jail. Prosecutors contend he was planning to harass witnesses.

The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities will remain jailed.

District Court Judge Joel Barrows denied a motion to set bond for Parker M. Belz, 21, during a telephone conference Tuesday.

Kelly, 22, was shot once in her back while getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31. That was one of the Quad-Cities areas of civil unrest in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Belz is charged with first-degree murder, a Class A felony that carries an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole upon conviction.

With “premeditation, malice aforethought and intent to kill, (Belz) fired a gun at (Kelly) striking her one time. The victim died as a result of the gunshot wound," Davenport Police allege in an arrest affidavit.

Belz was arrested June 19 and pleaded not guilty June 22, according to online court records. He has been held without bond at the Marshall County Jail since his arrest.

During Tuesday's hearing, his lawyer, Thomas Gaul, asked for bond to be set at $50,000 cash or surety bond.