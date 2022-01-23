The Scott County Sheriff's Office wants to hire more deputies. A county supervisor says the county may be spending too much time working in Davenport

"Last summer we brought some state people in to help with some of that, and I'll continue to always do that. The Davenport Police Department is doing the work that we ask them to do, and I'm very proud of that department," Matson said.

Using the additional funding

Roth and Schmidt presented the request, based on a staffing study completed in 2019, when the county had asked an outside agency to look at how the sheriff's office could work more effectively.

The study recommended the sheriff's office have at least 58 sworn deputies, and Roth said it now has 52. The requested five patrol deputies and one patrol lieutenant would bring the department up to the recommended number. Having 58 patrol officers would make it possible to increase the minimum patrol staff from three to four and add an extra patrol beat so individual deputies wouldn't have to cover as large of an area during their shifts.

"We've made significant strides toward getting where we think we need to be," Roth said.

Roth said it would take a while to get all of the positions filled, if they were allowed them, but they would likely be hired by this time next year.