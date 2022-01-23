The Scott County Sheriff's Office wants to hire more deputies. A county supervisor says the county may be spending too much time working in Davenport

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has asked for an additional $1 million for fiscal year 2023 so it can hire 11 more staff members.
The sheriff's office hopes to use the additional funding to hire five new patrol deputies, one patrol lieutenant, one classification specialist and four correction sergeants. Some of the money would also go toward a raise for the department's sex offender registry specialist.
The Scott County Board of Supervisors has pushed back on the $1,046,948 request, asking if the department is doing more policing in Davenport, and if that's fair to taxpayers.
Law enforcement in Davenport
Supervisor Tony Knobbe asked for data regarding how much work the Scott County Sheriff's Department is doing in Davenport compared to other cities, and how that has changed in recent years.
"My impression is that we're taking on more and more of their work, and why is that so? Is that fair to the taxpayers of Dixon, Donahue, Buffalo, Blue Grass, Princeton and LeClaire? Is that appropriate for us to be, consciously or unconsciously, taking on more of that responsibility?" Knobbe asked during last Tuesday's budget meeting.
Chief Deputy Shawn Roth, who presented the department's request along with Chief Deputy Bryce Schmidt, said the people of Davenport deserved just as much protection as anyone else in the county, and if a Sheriff's deputy is closer to an emergency than the closest Davenport officer, there's no reason not to send the deputy.
"We would never second-guess sending a deputy to Blue Grass, Buffalo, Eldridge, anywhere. Those are all incorporated cities within our county. Davenport and Bettendorf are the same to me as Blue Grass and Buffalo," Roth said. "We need to go where the crime is occurring in order to prevent it from occurring more. These are our customers; this is our community."
Other board members agreed with Roth. Supervisor Ken Croken said Davenport taxpayers provided about 50% of the Scott County revenue stream and expected service.
Supervisor Brinson Kinzer said he'd support any additional funding and staffing the Sheriff's Department needed.
"The taxpayers are crying for this. The taxpayers are crying for public safety. They demand public safety," Kinzer said.
After hearing from Roth, Knobbe clarified that he also agreed that in an emergency, it didn't matter which department shows up to help.
"My question isn't for you," Knobbe told Roth. "It's more for the City Council of Davenport, who seem to be happy to let us take on more and more of their responsibility, and I'm wondering why. So, if you can help with data, I will go have that conversation."
Roth said he believed Davenport could use more police officers but that they could be expensive to hire and hard to find.
"Ultimately we're a necessity in this environment that we live in, and sometimes that costs money," Roth said. "I live in the city of Davenport. I would appreciate you going to the city of Davenport and telling them they need to allocate more funds toward this. That's a conversation that's at a higher end than me."
According to Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, the city hasn't increased the authorized number of police officers in the past few years and are always recruiting to fill the open positions.
"We are doing everything we can to ensure our police department is fully staffed. We're not there yet, but we're doing that. And as far as the work, and carrying the load, I will stand by my police department any day against anyone and say the work that we ask them to do, they are tremendous," Matson said in an interview.
The Davenport Police Department has 159 officers but is authorized to have 167. The department has been in an application process, which ends Sunday.
Matson also said the city provided other resources to help ease the load of law enforcement.
"Last summer we brought some state people in to help with some of that, and I'll continue to always do that. The Davenport Police Department is doing the work that we ask them to do, and I'm very proud of that department," Matson said.
Using the additional funding
Roth and Schmidt presented the request, based on a staffing study completed in 2019, when the county had asked an outside agency to look at how the sheriff's office could work more effectively.
The study recommended the sheriff's office have at least 58 sworn deputies, and Roth said it now has 52. The requested five patrol deputies and one patrol lieutenant would bring the department up to the recommended number. Having 58 patrol officers would make it possible to increase the minimum patrol staff from three to four and add an extra patrol beat so individual deputies wouldn't have to cover as large of an area during their shifts.
"We've made significant strides toward getting where we think we need to be," Roth said.
Roth said it would take a while to get all of the positions filled, if they were allowed them, but they would likely be hired by this time next year.
The department currently has a list of available candidates with five names on it, Roth said, so if they all accepted a job offer, the sheriff's office would recruit to find one more person. The new recruits go to the law enforcement academy, which wouldn't start until August or September, then spend another four more months in training before they would be out on the streets. While at the academy and during training, the deputies would be on the county's payroll, but they wouldn't contribute to the force until after finishing training.
Roth said there were other recommendations from the 2019 report, mostly regarding civilian staff, that he still was looking into and some that he believed could be covered by shifting the responsibilities of current staff.
As far as jail positions, the staffing report recommended 70 correctional officers, an additional classification officer and four more sergeants, one for each shift. Schmidt said that while the jail was currently facing some staffing issues, they were authorized to have up to 64 correctional officers, with the option to have three overhires, which would bring the staff to 67. Schmidt said he believed that was sufficient for now and that he saw the hiring of the additional recommended sergeants and classification officer as much more important.
"Now more than ever we desperately need more supervision in the jail ... . Today, right now, we are at the worst staffing and the worst level of supervision and the most stressed out, with problems COVID-related, than we've ever been since I've been in this position," Schmidt said.
He said four correctional officers had been assaulted in the past week, in three incidents. One was a sergeant.