The woman accused of shooting a woman to death in the Davenport Chuck E. Cheese claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing hearing. Her sentencing has been delayed as a result.

Scott County Judge Henry Latham said Friday he would not move forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.
"My job is not to sentence innocent people, or people who claim they have a defense to a crime," Latham said during a hearing Friday.
Treshonda M. Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in April she accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
Latham said Pollion claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing interview. He was going to reject the plea deal, but after discussing with defense attorney Michael Motto, Latham agreed to extend the sentencing to a future date, yet to be determined.
Motto said Pollion's comments in the pre-sentencing investigation were meant as explanation about accepting the plea deal and asked for time to talk with Pollion and add a clarifying addendum to the investigation, rather than start the case over by rejecting the plea.
Pollion is accused of shooting Eloise Chairs, 29, on Oct. 25 after the two women allegedly got into a fistfight sparked by an argument about a game card.
Pollion was arrested Oct. 25 after Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. Chairs was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument between Chairs and others broke out at the restaurant, sparked by a game card.
After the initial argument ended, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.
A witness who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others Pollion had a gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during another altercation between Chairs and Pollion.