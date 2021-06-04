The woman accused of shooting a woman to death in the Davenport Chuck E. Cheese claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing hearing. Her sentencing has been delayed as a result.

Scott County Judge Henry Latham said Friday he would not move forward with the sentencing of a Davenport woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese in Davenport, after she reportedly claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing investigation.

"My job is not to sentence innocent people, or people who claim they have a defense to a crime," Latham said during a hearing Friday.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but in April she accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Latham said Pollion claimed innocence in a pre-sentencing interview. He was going to reject the plea deal, but after discussing with defense attorney Michael Motto, Latham agreed to extend the sentencing to a future date, yet to be determined.

Motto said Pollion's comments in the pre-sentencing investigation were meant as explanation about accepting the plea deal and asked for time to talk with Pollion and add a clarifying addendum to the investigation, rather than start the case over by rejecting the plea.

Pollion is accused of shooting Eloise Chairs, 29, on Oct. 25 after the two women allegedly got into a fistfight sparked by an argument about a game card.