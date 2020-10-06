Updated: Fire in Milan is mostly out, but the building is destroyed.

A fire appears to have destroyed a building at Anytime Truck and Trailer, 232 14th St. NE, Milan.
The fire is largely out as of 1:45 p.m. There are no more obvious flames, but there is still smoke. It appears to be a warehouse building with several trucks heavily damaged by fire.
Support Local Journalism
Blackhawk Fire Protection District and multiple other agencies are on the scene.
This story will be updated
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.