They fled violence and torture, making their way to the Quad-Cities. They need help if they're to stay.

Their story together began in a restaurant in Cameroon.

Ronald Fonkoue Fehoua was hungry and stopped in a restaurant in Yaounde, the Cameroonian capital. He saw Ines Djeutcha Noundou, who was working at the eatery. Fehoua succinctly summed up his reaction to seeing the woman who would become his wife.

“In the restaurant, I see Ines. Wow.”

Noundou, 38, who sat next to her husband, 37, in a Davenport home, was equally succinct about how Fehoua wooed her.

“Nice talk,” she said, adding that he kept coming back to the restaurant.

The couple has been married for about four years, they said.

Fehoua played soccer and was studying languages in college, including Spanish and Dutch. Noundou was also going to school — she wanted to be a nurse.

Fehoua was also the driver for a leader in a political opposition party, he said. It was this job that led to the dangerous turn in their story that would bring them from the African country that was their home to the Quad-Cities.

The couple will tell you that all is not well in Cameroon, which sits on the central west coast of Africa, just south of the continent’s shoulder.

There is internal unrest and external threats from groups like Boko Haram, according to the CIA factbook. The resulting violence has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands.

One day, Fehoua said, he was driving his boss when they were stopped by the military. The soldiers threatened the politician and roughed him and Fehoua up.

About a week later, the government killed his boss and captured Fehoua. For three days he was tortured, then he escaped, Fehoua said.

After that, he and his wife fled to neighboring Nigeria, they said. From there, they traveled to Ecuador. Once in South America, they walked to the U.S. border.

From there, the couple was brought to the Quad-Cities by World Relief, based in Moline, Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said.

Croken said he and others were trying to help Fehoua, Noundou and their nearly 4-month-old son remain in the United States.

Noundou said she’d been in the United States for nine months — about seven of those in the Quad-Cities. Fehoua has been in the country for about seven months. She said U.S. Immigration allowed her to come in first.

The couple’s boy, Anthony, was born here in December, she said.

The United States recently made Cameroonians in the U.S. eligible for temporary protected status (TPS), according to the Associated Press. The classification was created for people from nations experiencing civil strife or natural disasters and prevents deportation.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security cited violence between the government and armed separatists, as well as ongoing attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, as the reasons for opening the status to Cameroonians.

“The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon, and we will provide temporary protection to those in need,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. “Cameroonian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to the extreme violence perpetrated by government forces and armed separatists, and a rise in attacks led by Boko Haram, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve.”

TPS status is often extended in increments of up to 18 months for people who receive it, the AP reported.

Croken said advocates for the couple were looking for financial assistance for the effort.

Anyone interested in assisting can contact Croken, he said. His number is 563-940-8439, and his email is ken@kencroken.org.

For their part, the couple would like their story to continue in the United States, not Cameroon.

If they are able to stay, Croken said Noundou would like to get back into health care and Fehoua is considering welding.

“We want to serve the country,” Noundou said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.