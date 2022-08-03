Thiel sentenced: will serve 90 days for boat fatalities

James Thiel Sr. will serve fewer than 90 days in jail in relation to the fatal 2020 boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire.

He received 365 days, concurrent, on each count, with credit for time served. All but 90 days are suspended, and Thiel will get credit for time served.

The crash was on Aug. 16, 2020, and involved Thiel’s 35-foot Triton and a 19-foot boat operated by Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, who was killed. His fiance, Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, was also killed.

A minor, not Thiel, was operating the Triton, but Thiel was accused of unintentionally contributing to the fatalities by allowing the boat to be operated at a high rate of speed in a high-traffic area, resulting in a collision with another boat, according to authorities.

Thiel faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter at his April trial, two felonies and two misdemeanors. The jury found Thiel guilty on the two misdemeanor counts. Each of those misdemeanor counts carries a sentence of up to two years.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Thiel, 46, Pleasant Valley, during an afternoon court hearing.

This article will be updated.