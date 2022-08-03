 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Thiel sentenced: will serve 90 days for boat fatalities

  • Updated
  • 0
042522-qc-nws-thielverdict-027

James Thiel Sr. looks at his attorney, Leon Spies, who is talking to family members after the reading of the verdict Monday in Scott County Court.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

James Thiel Sr. will serve fewer than 90 days in jail in relation to the fatal 2020 boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

He received 365 days, concurrent, on each count, with credit for time served. All but 90 days are suspended, and Thiel will get credit for time served. 

The crash was on Aug. 16, 2020, and involved Thiel’s 35-foot Triton and a 19-foot boat operated by Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, who was killed. His fiance, Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, was also killed.

A minor, not Thiel, was operating the Triton, but Thiel was accused of unintentionally contributing to the fatalities by allowing the boat to be operated at a high rate of speed in a high-traffic area, resulting in a collision with another boat, according to authorities.

Thiel faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter at his April trial, two felonies and two misdemeanors. The jury found Thiel guilty on the two misdemeanor counts. Each of those misdemeanor counts carries a sentence of up to two years.

People are also reading…

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Thiel, 46, Pleasant Valley, during an afternoon court hearing.

This article will be updated.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
Watch Now: Scott County Attorney Mike Walton talks about the James Thiel Sr. verdict
Photos: James Thiel Sr. stands trial in the 2020 fatal boating crash in LeClaire
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya: Voters hope for way out of crisis after polls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News