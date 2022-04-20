Thiel takes witness stand in fatal LeClaire boat crash trial: Other boat 'kind of lost control'

James Thiel Sr. took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday and described the fatal boat collision at the center of his involuntary-manslaughter trial.

The Pleasant Valley man is charged in the deaths of Craig Verbeke and Anita Pinc, both of Moline, in the August 2020 boat crash.

Thiel was not driving but is accused of aiding and abetting the 15-year-old who was behind the wheel on Aug. 16, 2020. He faces two felony and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Thiel on Wednesday began by addressing family members of the couple, many of whom have been present throughout the eight-day trial.

"I'm so sorry for what happened to you," Thiel said. "I can't imagine what you guys went through."

His attorney, Leon Spies, then asked about Thiel's background, including his experience with boats and various waterways.

A father of three, Thiel wept while talking about his family's favorite pastime.

"We just boat. That's what we do," he said, referring to his 35-foot Triton, which he purchased in Florida in early 2020.

Thiel said his family and the family of one of his employees at his used-vehicle dealership went to Candlelight Inn in Clinton for lunch the day of the crash. Afterward, the group headed to the sandpits near Cordova to meet other friends.

Thiel said he had seven alcoholic drinks that day. He said the 15-year-old driver was driving throughout the day but was not his "designated driver" and was an experienced and capable operator. He said the teen did not require supervision. Thiel said the boy never would drive the boat in an unsafe manner.

"It was just a nice day, very little traffic," he said. Other witnesses have said many boats were out that day, especially near the boat ramp at LeClaire.

As the Triton approached LeClaire, Thiel said, his friend Ethan Mahler was a considerable distance ahead. Though 12 witnesses have testified the Thiel and Mahler boats were racing as they passed the LeClaire levee, he denied they were racing or that their boats ever were side-to-side.

Another vessel appeared between Mahler's boat and his Triton, Thiel said, and Verbeke's 19-foot Bayliner appeared to struggle with the waves it created.

"He kind of lost control for a second then came right in front of us," he said.

Thiel said he tried rushing to the bow of the boat, hoping he could alert the driver of the Bayliner that he was getting too close, but didn't get the chance.

"He turned and we turned, and we collided," he said.

Thiel was thrown from the boat. In the water and "stunned," he climbed aboard Verbeke's boat, expecting to see many people in the water.

"I turned, and I saw Craig laying by the console," he said. "I immediately went to Craig."

Theil said he started chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and yelled for help. He said did not see Pinc lying in the boat until reaching the dock because her body was partially covered by debris.

His attorney asked about testimony by investigators who seized the Triton after the crash, saying Thiel was "overly" concerned they would damage his boat and even took pictures and video of them loading it onto his trailer.

"The way the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) was pressuring us, I just felt like they were going to do something they shouldn't," Thiel testified.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton began his cross-examination by asking Thiel whether racing with Mahler would have been "reckless" and "careless," which are behaviors he is trying to prove as part of the involuntary manslaughter charges.

But Thiel said the two boats never were racing, that the teen was properly licensed to drive without supervision and that the minor never had given Thiel reason to correct him or direct him.

Walton also pointed out that Thiel told investigators that Verbeke's boat crashed into his Triton. Testimony since has demonstrated that Thiel's boat, in fact, ran into the rear of Verbeke's boat.

Asked why he told law enforcement the Bayliner struck his boat, Thiel replied, "It felt like it that day."

Cross-examination of Thiel is expected to continue Thursday morning, followed by re-direct by Spies.

Earlier Wednesday another defense witness said the boat crash was caused by the intoxication of Craig Verbeke.

“I think the primary cause of this unfortunate tragedy was the intoxication of the operator of the Bayliner,” David Smith told the jury.

Iowa DNR conservation officer Travis Graves, the lead investigator in the case, testified Tuesday that Verbeke’s blood-alcohol level was .102, above the legal limit for driving. But Graves said the alcohol had nothing to do with the crash.

Smith said he worked for 25 years for the U.S. Coast Guard and held a Ph.D. in education. He also has a degree in naval science and has his own consultancy business.

He said the defense was to pay him $350 an hour for his research in the case and $1,500 for each day he appeared in court or for deposition. Expert witnesses routinely are paid for their time.

Smith said he used investigative material collected by Graves and others to reach his conclusions. Graves testified Tuesday that Thiel’s 15-year-old driver caused the crash, not Verbeke.

Smith said he based his differing conclusion on a diagram produced by Graves. He said it showed the boats were not on course for a head-on collision and Verbeke erred by turning right to get out of the path of Thiel's larger boat.

Under cross-examination, the state pointed out that Graves testified he could not portray the exact course of Verbeke’s boat before the crash because only Thiel’s boat had onboard navigation records.

Smith said Graves’ investigation was “some of the best work I’ve seen in 41 years,” but said he disagreed with the ultimate finding of fault.

Smith also minimized the role of speed and reports by 12 witnesses that Thiel’s boat was racing a jet boat near the LeClaire shoreline just before the crash.

He said there were no speed limits on the Mississippi River where the crash occurred, adding that fishing boats and jet skis “on an average day” routinely are traveling as fast or faster than the estimated 56.9 mph of Thiel’s boat.

“So far as I know, there’s no law against two boats maintaining the same speed with each other,” Smith said.

He agreed Thiel’s boat was going “full throttle” before or at the time of the crash but said the minor driver responded correctly by veering left before impact. Prosecutors have argued and other witnesses have testified that the rule on the river is that both boats are to veer to the right to avoid a collision. Smith said the driver should have turned right only if the two boats were heading straight for each other.

Graves previously testified both boats should have turned right, or starboard, and the fact Verbeke’s boat was hit from behind by Thiel’s boat is evidence the minor driver caused the crash.

In arguing it was Verbeke’s direction of turn that caused the crash, Smith said, the improper action was attributable to “increased reaction time” from the alcohol.

Earlier in the day, the defense’s third witness returned to the stand to finish her testimony from Tuesday.

Karen Woomert, chief of the Princeton volunteer fire department, said she saw dried blood on the face of James Thiel Sr. shortly after the crash.

She also said she did not smell alcohol on Thiel.

Under cross-examination Wednesday, Woomert was pressed on the absence of signs of drinking by Thiel, given that other investigators and first responders reported a “strong odor of alcohol” on the Pleasant Valley man.

“I have terrible allergies,” Woomert said. “I can’t smell today.”

She also said she was not “right on top of Thiel,” though the state produced a photo of Woomert hugging Thiel.

She said she previously bought vehicles from Thiel Truck Center in Pleasant Valley, and the paperwork was done by Spencer Jewell, an employee of Thiel's and a passenger on his boat who testified in the case.

Prosecutors asked why Woomert did not name Jewell’s wife, Brooke, in her report, given that she supplied aid to the injured woman at the scene. She also failed to indicate in her report that she saw blood on Thiel’s face from attempting mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on Verbeke.

“I should have documented more, yes,” the chief said.

However, she said she was merely responding to a mutual-aid call to the crash and was not there to investigate. She said it was appropriate for her to provide comfort to the Thiels.

“I know of them,” she said. “I don’t know them well.”

