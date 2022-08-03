Thiel to serve 90 days for boat fatalities

James Thiel Sr. will serve fewer than 90 days in jail in relation to the fatal 2020 boat crash on the Mississippi River near LeClaire.

The crash was on Aug. 16, 2020, and involved Thiel’s 35-foot Triton and a 19-foot boat operated by Craig Verbeke, 61, of Moline, who was killed. His fiance, Anita Pinc, 52, of Moline, was also killed.

A minor, not Thiel, was operating the Triton, but Thiel was accused of unintentionally contributing to the fatalities by allowing the boat to be operated at a high rate of speed in a high-traffic area, resulting in a collision with another boat, according to authorities.

Thiel faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter at his April trial, two felonies and two misdemeanors. The jury found Thiel guilty on the two misdemeanor counts. Each of those misdemeanor counts carries a sentence of up to two years.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced Thiel, 46, Pleasant Valley, during a Wednesday afternoon court hearing. Thiel received 365 days in the Scott County Jail on each count, but they will be served concurrently. All but 90 days are suspended, and Thiel will get credit for time served.

Before he sentenced Thiel, McElyea extended his sympathies to Pinc and Verbeke’s families and said he wished he could make them whole.

“I can’t do that,” he said.

Among his statements to Thiel, McElyea said he believed a term of incarceration was appropriate, and then handed down the sentence.

In the weeks after the trial, Leon Spies, Thiel's attorney, filed a motion for a new one.

Before the sentencing Wednesday, McElyea denied the motion.

Thiel has the right to appeal, and notice of that appeal had been filed Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents.

He was free on a $10,000 appeal bond, according to court records and the Scott County Jail website.

Before making his decision, McElyea heard statements from the involved parties, including Thiel, and had access to a presentence investigation report. That document was the result of an investigation into Thiel’s background. These different elements were meant to help McElyea determine the appropriate sentence.

In his statement, Thiel expressed sorrow and said not a day would go by that he would not think about that August night and its impact.

He said he was sure the loss was absolutely unbearable to the two families.

“I take full responsibility, and I’m sorry,” he said.

Five people spoke on behalf of Verbeke's and Pinc’s families — children of both and Pinc’s father. They spoke of the loss the deaths caused in both families, including missed births, birthdays and weddings and the support and love both Pinc and Verbeke gave to others and to themselves.

Craig Verbeke was an incredible guy and always there for family, Bobby Verbeke, his son, said as part of his statement.

“It’s been really rough not having my dad around,” Bobby Verbeke, who participated by video conference, said. His young children won’t have their grandfather as they grow up.

Pinc was loved, her father, Bob Casey, said.

She contributed to and helped her family’s health both mental and physical, Casey said in his statement. She assisted the family in other ways — she once helped him put a roof on a home, for example.