Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities is asking for the public's help in solving this unsolved crime.
According to Crime Stoppers:
"On March 9 between 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., someone broke into five cars parked at the Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. The car windows were broken out with an unknown object. Purses and bags containing identifications, credit cards and electronics that were left in plain view were taken."
Anyone with any information about these burglaries are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip on the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.