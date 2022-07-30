Third man pleads guilty in 2017 Davenport murder

Just days before his trial was to begin, the third and final man accused in the March 5, 2017, killing of 18-year-old Demetrius Jerome Gregory Allen Jr. has made a plea agreement with Scott County prosecutors.

Darryl Merritt, 25, of Cahokia, Ill., was to go on trial Monday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death and robbery of Allen, whose body was found in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.

On Friday during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Merritt entered into an agreement whereby he pleaded guilty to the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

Voluntary manslaughter is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Usually, first-degree robbery is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years, 70% of which must be served before parole can be granted. However, Merritt’s plea agreement stipulates that he will have to serve only 50% of the 25-year-sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

It will be up to the sentencing judge to determine if the sentences shall be served concurrently (at the same time) or if the sentences will be consecutive (back-to-back).

Merritt is being held in the Scott County Jail pending a sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 30 in district court.

Also charged in the death of Allen was Dyon Armongelo Thomas, now 24, of East St. Louis, Mo., and Chontez Lamont Graham, 26, of Jefferson City, Mo.

On Nov. 17, 2021, Thomas pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact in connection with Allen’s death. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 10.

Both Merritt and Thomas already are incarcerated in the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Thomas and Merritt both pleaded guilty to charges of distributing a drug near a school. On March 4, 2017, at about 11:30 p.m. Davenport police said the pair sold marijuana to a 14-year-old across the street from Monroe Elementary School.

Thomas was sentenced March 7, 2018, to 25 years in prison with a five-year mandatory minimum, according to Scott County District Court electronic records. He is serving his sentence in the Anamosa State Penitentiary. Thomas’ tentative discharge date in the drug case is Sept. 10, 2028, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

Merritt was sentenced June 13, 2018, to 25 years in prison with no mandatory minimum, according to Scott County District Court electronic records. He is serving his sentence in the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison. Merritt’s tentative discharge date in the drug case is Oct. 17, 2028, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

On Oct. 15, 2021, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Graham pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and flight to avoid prosecution.

During a sentencing hearing March 24, Scott County District Court Judge Mark Lawson sentenced Graham to 50 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge, 70% of which, or 35 years, must be served before parole can be granted.

Lawson also sentenced Graham to a concurrent term of 25 years on the first-degree robbery charge, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served, a concurrent term of five years on the flight to avoid prosecution charge.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, Graham is serving his sentence in the Iowa State Penitentiary. His mandatory minimum discharge date is Oct. 16, 2055, and he has a tentative discharge date of April 30, 2063, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.