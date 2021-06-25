Third person arraigned in death of 17-year-old in Henry County, Illinois

CAMBRIDGE, Ill. - A third Kewanee resident has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with endangering the life or health of a child.

Justin J. Padilla, 44, was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Dana McReynolds on the Class 3 felony and a June 28 preliminary hearing was set. A warrant for his arrest was returned Thursday.

Padilla, Timothy L. Waugh, 46, and Patricia E. Allensworth, 27, were charged May 27 with knowingly permitting the life or health of A.M.H., a child under the age of 18, to be endangered, a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison or up to 30 months probation.

According to the charge, the three did not seek professional medical care for the 17-year-old on March 27 after rendering insufficient emergency medical aid during a medical emergency that was the minor's proximate cause of death.

The public defender's office was appointed to defend Padilla, who remained in custody in the Henry County Jail as of Friday on $50,000 bond.

Waugh's preliminary hearing is also set for June 28; Allensworth waived her preliminary hearing on June 7.

