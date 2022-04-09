Third person wanted on credit union robbery booked into Scott County Jail

A third person wanted in connection with Thursday’s armed robbery of the Gas and Electric Credit Union in Rock Island is in custody.

Theus Malik Randolph, 21, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 12:20 p.m. Saturday on an interstate warrant for the credit union robbery and on charges he violated his probation in Scott County, as well as new Scott County charges of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and interference with official acts causing bodily injury. He also was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear on a Scott County domestic assault charge.

Randolph is on probation in Scott County until July 22, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

On May 27, 2021, Randolph pleaded guilty during a hearing in Scott County District Court to one count each of domestic abuse assault-second offense and third-degree criminal mischief, according to district court electronic records. Both charges are aggravated misdemeanors under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of two years.

Randolph was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $250,000 for the Rock Island robbery charge, $2,100 cash-only for his probation violation and failing to appear on the domestic charge, and $7,000 cash or surety on the burglary and interference charges.

On July 22, 2021, Scott County District Judge Mark Fowler sentenced Randolph to one year on supervised probation. However, Randolph violated his probation, and on Nov. 18 District Judge Marlita Greve issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Randolph has been on the run since.

Rock Island Police said that Randolph, who has been living in Galesburg, Ill., Dantonis TayJohn Lewis Fair, 19, of Davenport, and Alexis Merchant, 20, of Coal Valley, conspired to rob the Gas and Electric Credit Union.

Two masked people, one armed with a handgun, robbed the credit union, 2300 4th Ave., at about 1:47 p.m. Thursday. Rock Island police traced the three to an address in the 600 block of East 6th Street in Davenport.

Merchant and Fair were taken into custody Thursday.

Merchant waived extradition to Illinois. During a first appearance Friday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, her bond was set at $75,000, 10%, by Associate Circuit Judge Richard Zimmer, and he scheduled a preliminary hearing on the charges for April 26.

Fair was released from an Iowa prison in January and is on work release status in Scott County until June, 5, 2024, on a first-degree theft conviction, according to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

Fair continues to be held in the Scott County Jail on the Rock Island robbery charge, as well as Scott County charges of felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts using a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Fair also is being held in Scott County for violating the conditions of his work release. In that case, Fair was one of three people accused of attacking a person with pepper spray and beating the person in order to steal the person’s cell phone. The attack occurred at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 25, 2019, behind Fillmore Elementary School in Davenport.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Fair was charged with first-degree robbery in the case but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury during a hearing on Jan. 8, 2020.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a 10-year prison sentence, while the willful injury charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

On Feb. 19, 2020, District Judge Stuart Werling sentenced Fair to 10 years in prison on the theft charge, and a concurrent two-year sentence in the willful injury charge.

Fair was released from the Iowa Department of Corrections on Jan. 11, and placed on work release.

Fair was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond, cash or surety, for the Rock Island robbery charge, a $10,000 cash-only bond for violating the conditions of his work-release, and without bond on the firearm and interference charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.