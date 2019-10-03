A third person has been charged in connection with an assault and robbery outside Fillmore Elementary School in August.
Jeremy T. Elliott-Malone, 29, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday; he was released less than an hour later after posting $25,000 through a bail bond company.
Elliott-Malone has a preliminary hearing Oct. 11.
Davenport police say the robbery occurred at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 25 at the school, 7307 Pacific Street, where Elliott-Malone and co-defendants Gabrielle Houk, 19, and D'Antonis T. Fair, 17, confronted a man outside the school.
Houk sprayed the man with pepper spray and Fair struck him multiple times with a crowbar, causing the man to fall to the ground, according to arrest affidavits filed in Scott County District Court.
The teen continued to hit the man with the crowbar while Elliott-Malone kicked and stomped the man. The man's cell phone was taken during the assault.
The assault was captured on video surveillance, according to the affidavits.
Houk was arrested last month and also faces a first-degree robbery charge. She will be arraigned Oct. 10.
Houk also posted $25,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the jail.
Fair, who has been charged as an adult, also was arrested last month. A defense motion to transfer his case to juvenile court is pending.