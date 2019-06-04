A man accused of participating in a May 22 robbery in Moline remained at large Tuesday while two others suspected in the case awaited upcoming court dates.
Corey M. Dvorak, 36, of Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated robbery, according to Rock Island County court records.
The charge is related to the robbery at 3:38 p.m. May 22 at the convenience store at 1901 16th St., according to the Moline Police Department.
Dvorak has not yet been arrested as of Tuesday morning, according to police and the Rock Island County Jail.
Benjamin T. Long, 34, of Silvis and Rocky John Henry Hantz, 38, of Moline are also charged with aggravated robbery in relation to the case.
Both have been arrested and were in custody Tuesday, according to authorities. Long is being held on $100,000 bail while Hantz is being held on $250,000. To be released, Long would have to post a $10,000 bond, while Hantz would have to post $25,000.
Both men have courts dates scheduled for June 18.