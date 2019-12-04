Third teenager captured from Mary Davis Home escape

Another teenager from last month's Mary Davis Home Detention Center escape was taken into custody over Thanksgiving weekend.

The Mary Davis Home in Galesburg, Ill., which made the announcement, provided little detail of the capture, only noting the teenager was apprehended by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.

The 15-year-old boy was one of five teenagers — four boys and one girl — who escaped from the juvenile detention center Nov. 13.

One of the boys and the girl were captured earlier and are in custody in the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. Two 15-year-old boys remain at large.

The Nov. 13 escape came after what officials called a riot. The teenagers fled to the Davenport area in a stolen car.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in the 6200 block of Brown Street on Nov. 13 by the Davenport Police Department. The car stolen in Galesburg was found nearby.

Davenport police investigators found the 15-year-old girl Nov. 15 after checking in the 1900 block of Grand Avenue.