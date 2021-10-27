"This does give Corey Harrell hope': Three years after Corey Harrell's son was gunned down, Moline police name three persons of interest

After living for the better part of three years in the shadow of a silence around the killing of his son, Corey Harrell heard hope for a time Wednesday.
Moline Police Chief Darren Gault held a news briefing Wednesday to name three persons of interest in the Oct. 31, 2018 killing of Corey Harrell Jr., who was gunned down while driving in downtown Moline.
Police are looking for information on these people:
- Alonzo R. Cole, 23, formerly of Rock Island
- Thomas E. Elijah-Hughes, 21, formerly of East Moline
- Preston R. Orr, 25 of Rock Island
According to police, Cole and Hughes were arrested by Moline police in May 2020 on unrelated weapons and drug charges. Cole is in federal custody in Indiana and was sentenced in 2021 to serve a six-year sentence on possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and felon in possession of a firearm. Hughes is in federal custody for possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and is awaiting sentencing.
The three men were seen fleeing westbound on 7th Avenue in a black newer model SUV with unknown registration near the time of the shooting. Police are also asking for information about that vehicle.
Gault said he hoped the new information will encourage more people to step forward with information about the murder after three years of a "wall of silence" that has surrounded the case. They said the "no snitching" ethos keeps potential informants silent.
"Corey Harrell Jr.'s family never gets to go home from this," Gault said. "His family members wake up every morning with this and go to bed every night with it."
According to Moline Police detectives, Harrell Jr. was the target of “unknown offenders” who began shooting at him in the 2100 block of River Drive. The shooting continued until he was fatally wounded in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Moline police were sent to the River Drive area at 10:09 a.m. after reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle traveling westbound. At the same time, officers in the police station heard several gunshots. They found Harrell inside a van behind Moline City Hall, across the street from the police department, a short time later.
"It has been so long since we've heard of any progress on this case," said Rev. Tyson Parks, Harrell's cousin and the spokesman for the family. "This does give Corey Harrell hope. He hopes someone cares about his son and cares about justice for his son. Corey was having a hard time today. It's been a long time."
Police said no charges have been filed and Cole, Elijah-Hughes and Orr are only persons of interest in the case.
Harrell was 22 years old at the time of his death. He is the father of a son named Caine.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.