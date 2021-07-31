'This epidemic is 100% preventable': Quad-Citians fail to follow police advice to prevent vehicle thefts

The Quad-Cities appears to be on the verge once again of breaking the record for stolen vehicles, and the victims are not getting the message.
Tens of thousands of dollars have been invested by Davenport Police, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities and their supporters on a public-awareness campaign aimed at convincing residents to stop leaving their keys in their unlocked cars and trucks.
But the Lock It Down campaign isn't working.
By the end of July, local police took more than 509 reports of stolen vehicles. At the end of 2017, the previous high, the number was 600.
As of Friday, in Moline alone, thieves had made off with 100 vehicles since the year began, which is nearly twice the number reported during the same period last year. Rock Island has had 83 vehicle thefts. Bettendorf had 31.
Davenport officials reported 295 total vehicles have been stolen in 2021.
In a July 22 Facebook post, the Moline Police Department referred to vehicle thefts as an "epidemic" that has reached "dangerous levels" and is attributable to juveniles and carelessness.
"We get it, we should be able to live in a society where you don't have to lock your doors or chain your bikes to a tree, but we also understand that we aren't living in that society," the post stated. "These juvenile thieves are becoming more brazen, even going into open garages to get cars, searching unsecured cars in driveways and sometimes even finding firearms.
"We are not victim blaming, we know who is at fault here. We are asking for your assistance in removing the opportunities these thieves have by securing your firearms in your residence, securing your vehicles and take the keys with you when you exit your vehicles."
For local law enforcement, the inability to get the message through is as frustrating as it is resource-consuming.
Police know the thieves have a system, and the positive news is that an increasing number of citizens apparently are taking note, they said.
Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball described it this way in 2017: "A car pulls up, and they (thieves) jump out like a little army. They go up and down the street, pulling on door handles. It's like a slot machine: You pull enough door handles, you're going to hit the jackpot."
While too few vehicle owners are heeding law-enforcement warnings, he said Friday, residents are aiding in investigations through increasingly popular at-home surveillance devices. The information police can glean from neighborhood surveillance can be helpful with many investigations; not just stolen vehicles.
"Ring doorbells or similar video-recording systems are of great help piecing together and connecting the puzzle pieces of what vehicles are being used (in other crimes) and of those involved," he said. "These help in us being able to make arrests for multiple incidents at various locations if we are able to identify the suspects through our investigations.
"These videos give us date and time stamps, which really helps us connect the dots as they move through the different neighborhoods. We have accumulated quite the assortment of these videos."
Though helpful, after-the-fact recordings are not nearly as desirable to law enforcement as prevention.
"This takes time and manpower hours — to still look through these videos — when the easier thing to do is just to lock up everything and lock all your doors, so you do not become a victim," Kimball said.
Some vehicle owners think they are protecting their property by hiding their keys and key Fobs under the driver's seat, above the visor or under a floor mat. But thieves are more savvy than that.
In many cases, juveniles get inside unlocked vehicles and simply press the start button while depressing the brake. If the Fob is nearby, the vehicle will start, then vanish.
Others enter unlocked vehicles on driveways and use garage-door openers to steal property from inside, including vehicles that owners think are safe because they are inside.
In some cases, insurance policies provide for penalties or even decline to cover stolen vehicles when the keys are left inside.
In an email last week, Moline Police Det. Jon Leach wrote, "Davenport PD spent a fortune on the Lock It Down Campaign; Crime Stoppers has contributed to it financially as well.