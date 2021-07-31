'This epidemic is 100% preventable': Quad-Citians fail to follow police advice to prevent vehicle thefts

"We are not victim blaming, we know who is at fault here. We are asking for your assistance in removing the opportunities these thieves have by securing your firearms in your residence, securing your vehicles and take the keys with you when you exit your vehicles."

For local law enforcement, the inability to get the message through is as frustrating as it is resource-consuming.

Police know the thieves have a system, and the positive news is that an increasing number of citizens apparently are taking note, they said.

Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball described it this way in 2017: "A car pulls up, and they (thieves) jump out like a little army. They go up and down the street, pulling on door handles. It's like a slot machine: You pull enough door handles, you're going to hit the jackpot."

While too few vehicle owners are heeding law-enforcement warnings, he said Friday, residents are aiding in investigations through increasingly popular at-home surveillance devices. The information police can glean from neighborhood surveillance can be helpful with many investigations; not just stolen vehicles.