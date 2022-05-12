'This is hate speech': Parents who sued Pleasant Valley schools over TikTok video speak out

Parents suing Pleasant Valley Community School District say a TikTok video posted by two students is "hate speech" and allege the district did not do enough to protect other students from harm.

Louis Brown and Monisa Holton-Brown and their child filed the lawsuit in Scott County lawsuit in January after the video was posted on TikTok in 2020 and reposted on social media in 2021.

The video depicts the two white students — one in blackface — reenacting the beating and killing of a Black slave.

A song with lyrics that includes "I don’t like n******” plays during the video.

The teen pretending to be Black picks items — torn paper or tissue — off a carpeted floor, and stuffs them into a bag or backpack. The plaintiffs allege the scene depicts a slave picking cotton.

The other teenager pretends to continue beating him. There is a scuffle and mimicking of a sex act by one of the teens. The student pretending to be Black falls to his knees, facing a wall, with his hands behind his head, fingers laced together.

The other teen appears to use a hockey stick to pretend to shoot the "Black" teen in the back. He falls forward, and the pretend shooter smiles and gives the thumbs-up sign.

“This is not freedom of speech, this is hate speech,” Holton-Brown said.

Brown said the students who made the video should not be in school.

The Browns' child, who is black, fears being subjected to insulting or offensive contact or physical harm in that environment, they said.

“Our daughter doesn’t deserve this,” Holton-Brown said Tuesday. “She is like no other person and doesn’t deserve this.”

Lawyers for the parents argue district officials were negligent and intentionally inflicted emotional distress, failing to protect the family from the behavior of the two students who were not disciplined, the suit states. They also allege the district failed to keep parents informed about the incident, which the lawsuit describes as depicting a hate crime.

The students continue creating a threatening and intimidating environment within the school, the suit states.

In an interview, the Browns said they met with Superintendent Brian Strusz, a defendant, after the video reappeared. Strusz expressed more concern about the impact on the students who made the video, such as their ability to get jobs in the future, they said. He did not recognize the impact on other students who must be around the youths during school hours.

A school district takes over for the parents when children are in school, Holton-Brown said, and has a duty to protect them.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of the current litigation, however, the video that was created was inappropriate and abhorrent, and the district continues to work to create an inclusive environment for all students,” the district said in a statement released when asked for comment. “As a district, events like this, whether occurring in school or outside of school, emphasizes the work we continue to have to do to create an inclusive environment where all students feel safe and respected no matter the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity and socioeconomic status.”

The district also sent the release issued when the video resurfaced in 2021. It refers to actions taken when the video first appeared.

“When this indefensible posting originally surfaced, we immediately addressed the situation with the students and their families which included consequences and removal of the posting,” it read. The statement does not detail those consequences.

It said the administration would meet with student and staff groups to ensure a safe environment for all.

The suit is set for trial in September of 2023, but attorneys for the district and other defendants filed a motion to dismiss it, according to court records. They argue the district and school officials are protected by qualified immunity.

Attorneys for the Browns resisted the motion for dismissal in a hearing Tuesday before Scott County District Court Judge Joel W. Barrows.

Barrows said it should take less than a month to render a decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.