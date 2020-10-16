This person tried to rob a bank, do you recognize him?

"On August 24, at about 12:30 p.m., Moline Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at First Midwest Bank, 506 15th St. This male suspect came in and asked about opening an account. After several minutes, he produced a note stating he was robbing the bank and told the teller to give him money from the drawer. The teller did not comply and told the male the money was in the vault and she didn’t have access to it. After a few moments, the male got frustrated and left without any money, taking the note with him."