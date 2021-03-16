 Skip to main content
This South Moline Township Supervisor is up for reelection. He's also facing a felony obstruction charge.
South Moline Township Supervisor Tracy Best is up for reelection in April despite a pending felony charge for obstruction of justice. 

Best was charged in November when he was ticketed for driving under the influence, disregarding an official traffic device and driving without headlights.

Best allegedly refused to provide a urine or blood sample after receiving a warrant, according to court documents. 

The obstruction of justice charge is a Class 4 felony under Illinois law that carries a possible prison sentence of one to three years or a term on probation.

Driving under the influence is a Class A misdemeanor that carries a possible sentence of 364 days in the Rock Island County Jail and a fine of up to $2,500. 

A township supervisor is the chief executive officer of a township. The supervisor serves as chairman of the Township Board of Trustees, supervisor of the general assistance program, and treasurer of all town funds, according to the Township Supervisors of Illinois Website.

Best declined to comment on the charge. His next court date is set for April 22.

