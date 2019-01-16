A Scott County jury has convicted Deondra Thomas in the June shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated less than an hour before finding him guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
The murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The family and friends of Roberts cried and exhaled loudly as the verdicts were read by Judge Stuart Werling.
Thomas, 37, will be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. March 1.
Testimony began Jan. 9 in Scott County District Court.
Prosecutors say Roberts was shot three times just before 2 a.m. June 9 outside MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said he was “shot to death for no good reason” after Thomas interjected himself into a disagreement among friends.
Walton said Thomas was identified by several witnesses.
Defense attorney Jack Dusthimer argued at trial that prosecutors failed to prove Thomas guilty on both charges and questioned the credibility of several of the witnesses.