A man accused of killing another in 2017 and leaving his burning body on a Davenport street received a life sentence without parole Thursday.
In July, a Scott County jury convicted Tremayne Thomas, 43, of Davenport, of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.
The charges stemmed from the killing of Brandon Brooks, 35, of Rock Island. Brooks' body was found May 30, 2017, on fire in front of a Davenport home. Brooks had been shot in the arm and suffered blunt-force trauma. There also was evidence of strangulation. His body was badly burned, but there was no evidence that he was alive when he was set on fire.
Judge Nancy Tabor announced the sentence, which is mandatory for first-degree murder. Thomas also received up to five years on the abuse charge, which will be served concurrently.
During the hearing, Shelly Lucas, Brooks' mother, spoke.
Brooks was a good person who would do anything for anyone, she said.
"You killed my son four times over," she said to Thomas. "Why?"
She told Thomas she was praying for him because that was the godly thing to do, but she had not forgiven him yet.
"I hope that God has mercy on your soul," Lucas said.
Thomas did not make a statement during Thursday's hearing.
He also did not testify at trial, but a recording of his interview with detectives was played for the jury. Thomas denied killing Brooks, whom he had known for 17 years, or knowing who committed the crime
Thomas said he and Brooks met on May 29, 2017, then Brooks later came back, but left again, leaving a newly purchased bicycle secured to a pole near Thomas' home.
Investigators found evidence of blood in Thomas' apartment, his work truck and a van, according to evidence presented at trial. That blood was later found to match Brooks' DNA profile.
A gas can was recovered from the van, according to evidence. There was also video footage from early May 30 from 3240 Heatherton Drive, showing Thomas arriving in the van not long before Brooks' body was found and taking a similar can from a maintenance room.
During his closing argument in July, Thomas' attorney, Derek Jones, contended the case was "entirely circumstantial.”
His points included that Thomas had no injuries indicative of a struggle, and none of the presented evidence showed Thomas had a gun.
Jones also said Thomas was with two other men earlier that day; there was convenience store surveillance video showing them together. Fingerprints from one of these men were on the van and truck, and the man was tied to an address near where they were recovered.
The second man did not attend two interviews scheduled with police, Jones argued.
He also said none of the evidence presented showed Thomas had a motive to kill Brooks.
Though prosecutors don't have to prove motive, Jones said, the lack of one in the case should show reasonable doubt as to his client's guilt.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Amy DeVine, in her close, argued all the evidence pointed to Thomas and that the extent of the injuries, and different ways Brooks was hurt proved the killing was premeditated.