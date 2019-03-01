Deondra Thomas was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility parole in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Jason Roberts in June.
A Scott County jury on Jan. 16 found the 37-year-old guilty of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon.
Prosecutors argued at trial that Thomas shot Roberts three times just before 2 a.m. June 9 outside MVP Sports Bar, 801 W. 4th St., and left the area in a maroon SUV driven by his cousin.
Roberts, prosecutors said, was trying to be the peacemaker when a disagreement arose among friends. Thomas interjected himself into the situation.
Thomas' cousin testified Thomas admitted to shooting Roberts.
Defense attorney Jack Dusthimer argued prosecutors failed to prove Thomas guilty on both charges and questioned the credibility of several witnesses.
During a nearly 30 minute hearing in Scott County District Court, Judge Stuart Werling called Roberts’ death a “senseless loss” and that the evidence in this case was “overwhelming.”
Life without parole is mandatory on a first-degree murder charge under Iowa law. Werling also sentenced Thomas to up to five years in prison, which will be served back-to-back with the life sentence, on the gun charge.
Thomas declined to make a statement during a nearly 30-minute sentencing hearing in Scott County District Court.
Story will be updated.