Thomson man sentenced to 29 years in Illinois DOC for sexually abusing 18-year-old woman

A 40-year-old Thomson, Ill., man has been sentenced to 29 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after being convicted of sexually abusing an 18-year-old woman in May of 2022.

Jacob D. Keenan, must serve 85%, or about 24 years and eight months, before he will become eligible for parole.

Keenan was arrested June 7, 2022, on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm. Each charge is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of 6-30 years.

He also was charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

During a two-day bench trial held in Carroll County Circuit Court, Carroll County Circuit Judge Jerry Kane found Keenan guilty on all counts.

Testimony was given about Keenan sexually abusing the victim over the course of multiple days.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Kane sentenced Keenan to 10 years in prison on Count 1 of the charges of sexual abuse, with a consecutive sentence of seven years on Count 2, a consecutive sentence of six years on Count 3 and a consecutive sentence of six years on Count 4, for a total of 29 years. Consecutive sentencing means the sentences will be served back-to-back.

Kane sentenced Keenan to concurrent terms of six years on the unlawful restraint conviction and five years on the domestic battery conviction. Concurrent means the sentences will be served at the same time as each other.

Kane ordered that Keenan serve a period of three years on supervised release once his prison sentence is complete.

Keenan is receiving credit for 232 days he spent in jail awaiting trial.

According to Carroll County Circuit Court electronic records, Keenan’s felony record includes convictions for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in 2010 and possession of methamphetamine in 2015 and 2022. He has misdemeanor convictions for consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2000; domestic battery in 2014; possession of cannabis in 2015; and domestic battery causing bodily harm in 2016.